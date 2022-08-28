TLC ensures survival of the ancient holm oak in Seron (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 11:27

LA PEANA: Seron’s holm oak has been around for approximately 1,300 years Photo credit: Asociacion Monumental Natural Encina La Peana

THE Junta de Andalucia is reviewing the proposed restoration project for Seron’s ancient holm oak, La Peana.

The Asociacion Monumental Natural Encina La Peana has outlined the steps that should be taken to save the enormous tree, which is at least 1,300 years old and the largest in Andalucia.

Regional government sources quoted in the Spanish media revealed that the association would receive permission to restore La Peana now that a four-metre long fissure – which was eight centimetres wide – has been stabilised.

Junta sources added that association will need to specify the minimum number of vital props that La Peana will require, together with written details of the machinery to be used, before work can begin.

The association’s initiative follows an emergency rescue operation, plus continuous monitoring by the regional government’s Environment department and experts from the Territorial Delegation.

Raquel Espin, acting head of the Junta’s Sustainable Development department, stressed the regional government’s ongoing commitment to protecting La Peana and ensuring its survival.

