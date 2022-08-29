By Laura Kemp • 29 August 2022 • 15:40

Casino Marbella and Starlite Porcelanosa Gala united for a good cause

The Starlite Porcelanosa Gala makes history by raising more than half a million euros.

The traditional Starlite Porcelanosa Gala was held on August 14th. The objective was clear: to raise funds to help the neediest families. The Starlite Group’s social project continues with its faithful commitment year after year.

This was the thirteenth edition of the event, which has managed, to date, to beat the record-breaking collection of more than half a million euros.

As part of the gala, every year Starlite Porcelanosa organises a silent auction, in which the most committed collaborators contribute their small impulse with different donations.

Casino Marbella has wanted to be part of this great project VIP experience, to live an unforgettable night in the purest “Casino Royale” style.

Fighting for a better world for all is possible and this has been demonstrated with the numerous participation of artists, presenters and distinguished personalities.

The event was attended by Alejandra Gere, who was honoured together with her husband Richard Gere.

Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán, tireless hearts in the quest for a better world, succeeded as ambassadors for a better world, as ambassadors of an unforgettable event that was not lacking in music and fun.