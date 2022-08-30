2 Purr-Fect Meme Tokens to buy this August- Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 30 August 2022 • 19:35

By April 30th, 2017, there were over 700 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market, with up to a hundred of them showing a meme-inspired background. Crypto communities were easy to get into but hard to keep up with.

Despite the desire to push crypto adoption and blockchain technology, things remained relatively stagnant. However, as of 2022- we have over two hundred meme cryptocurrencies, powering some of the largest crypto communities to date.

These enthusiasts, brought together by a shared love of internet memes and the benefits of crypto, have pushed their projects into the spotlight. In return, they’ve provided avenues for profiting and financial liberation.

Two of these tokens, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are pretty high on the list of meme tokens you shouldn’t joke about looking into this month.

Purr-fection has a new Meme Token with Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme token to shift wealth into the DeFi space by eliminating centralised financial intermediaries. The token is inspired by a cat with “irresistible, big and cute eyes” that found its calling after surviving a near-death experience and having to befriend an aquatic animal for survival.

It’s a contrast to the popular canine-featured cryptocurrencies- giving it a purrfect paw print that stands out from the hundreds of meme tokens.

Big Eyes (BIG) aims to have an eco-conscious ecosystem and has mapped out plans to support and safeguard marine life. This will be done through contributions from the native token, BIG, and sales of its upcoming marine-NFT collection.

In addition, the platform changes the dynamics associated with crypto chains through its no-tax system and zero transaction fee policy. Instead of taking exorbitant amounts from users, Big Eyes (BIG) gives to its community members and charitable endeavours.

Safety measures, including audits from renowned security agencies, have been conducted. Big Eyes (BIG) is careful about user funds and intends to capitalize on blockchain technology, innovations, and “positive implementations” to keep the platform growing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), The Community Token

Founded on the basis of community decentralisation, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme altcoin that has taken leaps and bounds to gain immense popularity. It is an Ethereum-based token named after the Shiba Inu canine breed and is often referred to as the “Dogecoin Killer.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has three tokens that provide different utilities, with SHIB for transactional activities. The platform also has a decentralised exchange (DEX) where users can swap tokens and provide utility for rewards.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has plans to launch its native blockchain but has other features like an NFT collection and a metaverse.

Conclusion

The best part about these tokens- Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes (BIG) is the theme that they’ve created. The meme tokens take an optimistic approach to cryptocurrency while leveraging advanced DeFi capabilities.

For Big Eyes Coin (BIG), The network’s presales have just begun, with over $1M worth of BIG tokens sold to early contributors. While there are many benefits for later, there is no time like now to get BIG tokens at the lowest price possible.

