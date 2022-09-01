By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 September 2022 • 8:32

Costa Blanca walking football league season returns

The Costa Blanca Walking Football League Season (CBWFL) 2022/23 will commence on Thursday, September 15, with four teams participating and will consist of twelve rounds finishing on 15th May 2023. There will be a seasonal break with no games in December or January. Teams will play each other twice at home and twice away.

The Participating teams are current League Champions Portobello Campoverde WFC (Campoverde added to their name through a sponsorship) , Formentera WFC who will be looking for a better finish than last season’s bottom place, and new clubs Esquina Park Rangers WFC, well-known in the area, and the recently formed The Red Lions of Fortuna WFC.

The first fixtures see Portobello start their title defence at home to newcomers The Red Lions while a “local derby” will see Esquina Park Rangers host Formentera.

Dates for these matches to follow.

The teams are prepared, ready and await the opening of the new season ready to realise their ambitions to be League Champions and lift the CBWFL Trophies (See photo above)

The CBWFL will continue in its aims and objectives to support and develop Walking Football in the Costa Blanca area while also striving to develop and increase the number of referees throughout the new season.

Tomorrow, September 2, sees the CBWFL League Cup take place in Formentera Del Segura. Kick-off is at 10am.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond their control, Hondon Valley Flyers have had to withdraw from the tournament. This will leave two groups of three:

Group A Portobello “A” // Camposol // Formentera.

Group B Portobello “B” // The Red Lions // Esquina Park Rangers.

The format is now expected to see the top four in each group contest the semi-finals with the winner playing in the Grand Final.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of a Consolation Trophy.

So get yourself over to Formentera tomorrow morning and watch some exciting walking football matches. You never know…….you might be tempted to take up playing again!!!

For further information contact [email protected] or see club facebook pages.”

