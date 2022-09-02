“MAKING MONEY MONDAY”, LYNQYO, BNB, and LITECOIN turning in millions

By EWN • 02 September 2022 • 12:48

Introduction

Earning money online is becoming increasingly popular, particularly among young people. Traditional ways of investment, such as the stock market and real estate, are being displaced by considerably more accessible and speedier ones, such as YouTube, Tiktok, and Vlogging. The newest investment buzzword is cryptocurrency. One of the primary factors is its transformation from an economic trend to a trillion-dollar enterprise capable of disrupting the existing financial system.

However, the previous several months have been a nightmare for crypto investors, who have seen the cryptocurrency plummet and their wealth melt. Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, continues to be a significant indication for the industry. It peaked at around $68,000 in November 2021, when the total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeded $3 trillion. However, most major cryptocurrencies have plunged by more than 70% in the months after that, with bitcoin falling below US$20,000.

Due to the crypto meltdown, many traders are now reluctant to invest in the volatile sector. Many crypto enthusiasts still hope there will be sunshine after the thunderstorm that has washed away trillions of dollars. While you question if this is just another collapse in the turbulent cryptocurrency market, we will investigate the newly launched coin to assist you in investing in this volatile market.

Explore Lynqyo (LNQ)

Lynqyo (LNQ) is a decentralized platform that allows artists to tokenize, monetize, and license intangible material while experimenting with new revenue streams. It contains a native currency called LNQ that can be used for various platform transactions such as staking, fee payment, and liquidity pool replenishment, among other things. For interested customers, the token will be offered in a presale. Lynqyo (LNQ) is a creator-focused ecosystem with numerous protocols, the most significant of which is the Content economy protocol. The network will incorporate the Content Economy protocol and the common ownership protocol.

The Lynqyo coin (LNQ) is a multi-chain native cryptocurrency on the Lynqyo network that serves as the principal administrative currency, follower reward, membership fees, finance, and other regulated DeFi applications. Lynqyo (LNQ) operates on a Polygon network, and the team is ambitious to expand the network in the future to Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH), using a substrate-based chain. The substrate-based chain allows connecting to Polkadot, granting access to its system of parallel transactions. The platform has an innovative structure by incorporating the blockchain and back all this activity on Web 2.0 channels.

Automated Royalty Distribution

Non-physical items can be traded and used to earn money. Most revenue is generated by licensing rights to third parties and subscription contracts with direct-to-consumer consumers. Because the Lynqyo (LNQ) system combines licensing and curation, royalties may be distributed automatically among token holders. Each royalty distribution transaction incurs a network cost divided between the creator and the content owner.

Flow Controls: Auto-management

Another feature that will help you grow faster and more organized is auto-management by flow controls. The flow control computation keeps track of the last time you completed an activity and your allotment at the moment. When you return to conduct another action in the future, your current allowance is determined based on the time since your last action, your allowance at the moment, and the current circulating supply of coins. This is the maximum amount of data the flow control will allow you to send or convert.

Quadratic Voting

To help community members actively participate in the administration and to make sure their opinions are worth it, Voting Power is a key notion of understanding for Lynqyo-Ecosystem DAO governance. However, the idea of voting power (also known as quadratic voting) is not new and has been widely discussed.

The governance structure of Lynqyo (LNQ) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) pattern where LNQ token holders get voting rights to propose their suggestions and voice their opinion for the betterment of the token. The opinions will be discussed with the senior community before implementing them. Operational issues like partnerships, liquidity pools, and new product launches are discussed in the DAO system.

How To Purchase Lynqyo (LNQ)?

Are you excited to buy the new Lynqyo (LNQ)? We will discuss how to buy Lynqyo (LNQ) if you are here. Buying LNQ is simple. Firstly, like any other website, you must make an account on Lynqyo (LNQ). You can choose the payment method of your choice from the two available payment methods. Buying through Coinbase will give you six options to buy the LNQ tokens. You can choose the payment method from the six cryptos: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DAI, or USDC. You are free to select any wallet of your choice for the transactions. The second way to buy is using cryptocurrency. This allows you to purchase $LNQ tokens in exchange for several cryptocurrencies, including ones with low transaction costs. Following your currency selection, you will be sent to the relevant location where you should send funds to finalize your transaction.

BNB (BNB)

Binance coin (BNB) was created on the Ethereum blockchain using the ERC 20 standard, but it has since become the Binance chain’s native coin. It was launched in July 2017 as an initial coin offering (ICO) with a limited amount of 200 million BNB tokens. Even though the ICO promised 100 million Binance tokens, the global supply is far smaller. One-fifth of Binance’s quarterly income is spent on repurchasing and permanently destroying or burning Binance tokens held in its treasury.

BNB may be used to make payments at sites such as Crypto.com, Monetha, and HTC. Vacation planning and booking services such as TravelbyBit and Travala.com are also available. Furthermore, you may use BNB as payment for leisure and internet services. It can also be used for financial loans. Binance Coin (BNB) has dwindled in the past 24 hours, with a drop of 3.06% in the last seven days. The cryptocurrency is ranked fifth on CoinMarketCap as of August 31st, 2022, with a coin market value of $46.5 billion.

Litecoin (LTC)

One of the initial aims of Litecoin was to deter large-scale miners from obtaining control of the mining process by employing a different encryption algorithm. On the other hand, miners immediately modified their specialized machinery and expanded their mining capability. In its early years, Litecoin (LTC) gave tough competition to Bitcoin (BTC), matching many traits and minimizing Bitcoin’s flaws; but, with greater competition and a crowded market, Litecoin (LTC) has lost its attraction.

Litecoin (LTC) enables rapid and low-cost payments to anybody on the earth. It is a peer-to-peer internet currency. Litecoin is an open-source, entirely decentralized payment network with no central authority. Litecoin was introduced with 150 pre-mined coins and had an 84 million coin supply. Every 2.5 minutes, a new block is added to the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The Litecoin supply is intended to decrease over time to safeguard the coin’s value. Litecoin (LTC) has been down 3.60% in the last seven days, dropping more than 1.5% in the previous 24 hours. It is now ranked 21st in CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of around $3.88 billion as of August 31st, 2022.

Conclusion

Lynqyo (LNQ) tokens will be available on many cryptocurrency exchanges. The token will be launched in three stages from 2022 to 2024. The first stage will deal with wallet, economy protocol, Defi, and fan interface. The second stage in 2023 will be more focused on the NFT launch. The third stage will be more technical, dealing with internal nodes and interchain operationality.

There is a new trend of giving bonus tokens in the cryptocurrency market. Similarly, if you purchase Lynqyo (LNQ) token with USDT ERC20 or SOL, you will receive a 10% bonus token. You will receive an additional 7% bonus if you buy within the first stage. Referring a friend can also yield bonus tokens. If someone you referred buys $300 worth of tokens, you both will get $100 tokens in a bonus.

