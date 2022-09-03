BREAKING NEWS: A fire has been reported in an apartment block in Marbella

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 September 2022 • 14:06

Breaking-news-EWN-24

A fire appears to have broken out in the Puerto Deportivo apartments in Marbella, according to eyewitnesses.

Footage posted on Instagram shows a plume of smoke rising from the building, however, there are as yet no confirmed reports of the fire or the cause.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiCyaKxjSM1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Further information will be provided as and when available.

