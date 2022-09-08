Australia: What protocols do Commonwealth countries have in place in the event of the Queen’s passing?

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 19:52

Image of Anthony Albanese the Australian Prime Minister. Credit: Wikipedia - By Australian Government - This photo is the same work as (https://www.pmc.gov.au/sites/default/files/styles/minister_photo/public/minister/anthony-albanese.jpg), which was published by the Australian Government under the CC-BY-4.0 licence on the web page https://www.pmc.gov.au/who-we-are/ministers (copyright info), CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=118290172

Australia has protocols in place in the event of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Should Her Majesty the Queen ever pass away, statements have already been drafted for the Prime Minister and governor-general of Australia.

Australia’s incumbent PM is the Labour Party politician Anthony Albanese, who took the post on 23 May 2022. Approximately an hour prior to its formal announcement, he would be informed of the Queen’s death.

Immediately after the announcement, Mr Albanese would be expected to wear a black tie. Staff members of previous prime ministers will have been told to carry a black tie on their person in anticipation of the news.

Mr Albanese will be expected to return to Canberra, along with David Hurley, who has been governor-general of the Commonwealth country since 2019. Once in the Australian capital, they would read their respective statements, after which, they would fly to London on a Royal Australian Air Force jet.

Parliament would be recalled if it was not scheduled to sit at that time, where a condolence motion would be passed. David Hurley would be tasked with issuing a proclamation for the accession of a new monarch to the throne in the UK at an appropriate ceremony.

During this event, the new monarch’s Australian titles will be confirmed. A meeting of the Federal Executive Council will also be convened, which will proclaim the new monarch.

Flags will immediately be instructed to fly at half-mast for ten days following the Queen’s passing. On the day the accession of the new monarch is proclaimed, flags will again fly normally. A national day of commemoration will be declared in Australia, which could also be declared a public holiday.

A state funeral and special Anglican service will be held. The Australian Defence Force will organise Several gun salutes will be organised by the Australian Defence Force, coinciding with events at her funeral in London. members of the force will also participate in ceremonies in the United Kingdom.

The Accession Council is expected to be observed by the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Australian members of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom are entitled to sit on this Accession Council.

As reported by The Australian in 2022, four official Australian state guests are expected to attend the funeral in London, with an additional 12 Australians also being invited.

