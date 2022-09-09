Benidorm (Alicante) pays homage and its last respects to Queen Elizabeth II

By Linda Hall • 09 September 2022 • 14:46

BENIDORM MOURNS: Space reserved in Plaza Derramador in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock.com

THE Union Flag flew at half-mast in Benidorm’s Plaza Derramador following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Benidorm town hall has now dedicated space there, where members of the public can pay their last respects to the Queen. This has been installed beside the Rincon de Loix Municipal Tourism Office and the Attention to Foreign Residents’ Service.

A laurel wreath in the municipality’s name has been laid at the foot of the flag, together with a white rose in the Queen’s memory, symbolising the town’s respect and condolences.

Stressing the “uniqueness of the Queen’s reign,” the mayor also passed on his condolences via the social media to the British community, the Ambassador, Hugh Elliott, in Madrid and the Consulate in Alicante.

“Here in Benidorm we recognise Her Majesty’s dedication, commitment and service to the British Crown and to her people,” Perez said.

“Benidorm joins the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Plaza Derramador’s Homage and Remembrance site, which opened to the public at 1pm on September 9 will remain open, throughout the official mourning period, so that British and Commonwealth residents as well as all others can pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

