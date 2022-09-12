HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

UPDATE: Confirmation of energy infrastructures being knocked out in several Ukrainian regions

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 5:12

Confirmation of energy infrastructures being knocked out in several Ukrainian regions

Russian missiles knocked out the energy infrastructures in several regions of Ukraine it has been confirmed.

 

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 04:59

Valentyn Reznichenko, the Governor of the central Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk, confirmed that Russian forces knocked out the power supplies to several towns after they hit the energy infrastructure in the region on Sunday, September 11.

“Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the battlefield. We will manage. All services are in operation”, he announced.”We will restore everything as quickly as possible”, Reznichenko added.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Emergency Service said that Russian forces killed two people and severely injured a 19-year-old girl when they shelled the oblast’s Synelnykivskyi district on Sunday.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command claimed to have killed 40 Russian soldiers on Sunday. It also destroyed four tanks, four armoured vehicles, three Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, and one ammunition depot, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 02:50

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attacks on Kharkiv this Sunday, September 11, were carried out by cruise missiles launched from ships located in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. A total of 11 missiles were fired but seven of them were shot down by air defence systems in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

It has also been suggested that Lt. General Berdnikov, the Russian commander of the western military district has been fired after only 15 days in the post.

As reported by the Kyiv Independent, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed that a residential building in the Novobavarskyi district was hit on Sunday evening by Russian shelling. He revealed no further information relating to casualties or damages.

It also reported a spokesperson for Ukraine’s state railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia saying that due to the power outages, trains from Kharkiv and Sumy to Ivano-Frankivsk were delayed for at least 40 minutes. Trains from Kharkiv to Kyiv and Odesa were also delayed.

On Sunday, Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence told RBC-Ukraine that the country’s fighting forces had reached the Oskil River and will continue to liberate the Kharkiv region. He added that Western support remains strong and that the focus was now placed on sustained support, the maintenance of Western weapons systems, and the continued training of Ukrainian personnel.

Despite the intense Russian bombardment of the city of Kharkiv, Alexei Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence told the Financial Times in an interview that the counter-offence in the Kharkiv region by Ukrainian forces went “much better than expected”.

UPDATE: Monday, September 12 at 00:45am

The latest reports from Ukraine suggest that the city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by five missiles earlier on Sunday, September 11. This is of course home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. 

Russian forces are reported to be still bombarding the city of Kharkiv, where a power blackout destroyed the transport infrastructure late yesterday. 

There have also been reports of a Russian attack being launched on the city of Vuhledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that on Sunday, Gabrielus Landsbergis, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to surrender unconditionally.

Sunday, September 11 at 10:04pm

According to reports coming out of Ukraine this evening, Sunday, September 11, Russian attacks have managed to destroy at least 50 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure in the space of fewer than three hours, leaving the whole of Ukraine reportedly blacked out. 

According to Anatoliy Toryanyk, the Kharkiv mayor, at least one person died as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility. Two cruise missiles are thought to have been used to inflict the main damage.

At least four nuclear power plants are thought to have been targeted by Russian missiles, with energy production allegedly decreasing in Ukraine by around 60 per cent in just three hours. The whole of Ukraine has apparently been plunged into darkness. Metros and buses, and the whole transport infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv reportedly stopped operating after the power grid was cut.

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions are all allegedly completely cut off this evening. A large fire has broken out at the Kharkiv power plant where Ukrainian firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

Due to the fact that energy facilities in Ukraine are interconnected with Russia’s network, power outages have also reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Belograd as well as in neighbouring Moldova.

Online footage shows buses catching fire as a result of the power outages:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted reporting a total blackout in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions, leaving them completely cut off. He accused Russia of again targeting civilians instead of military targets.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading