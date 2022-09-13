By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 15:12

600 defibrillators to be installed throughout the city of Malaga. Image: Witsawat.S/Shutterstock.com

Of the 627 defibrillators installed in the city to date, 348 are owned and managed by the municipality.



CLICK HERE to find your nearest defibrillator or go to www.desfibriladores.malaga.eu

The Cardio Project in Malaga is part of the Municipal plan for Healthy City Malaga where programmes, strategies and lines of action are determined for the prevention of community health and the promotion of healthy habits.

The main objective of this programme is to increase the installation of defibrillators in public thoroughfares and open spaces for public access.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high-energy shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential part of trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

A defibrillator may also be called a defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator).

