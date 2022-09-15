By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 16:26

German far-right party mocked for campaigning for votes with 'penis-shaped' sweets. Image: 1take1shot/Shutterstock.com

GERMAN far-right party AfD in Lower Saxony has been mocked for campaigning for votes with ‘penis-shaped’ sweets.

The ‘penis-shaped’ sweets disaster occurred when AfD in Lower Saxony (Germany) chose to campaign for votes using red gummies that were supposed to represent the red arrow in the party’s logo, but were instead been compared to a man’s member!

Parties are currently vying for votes in the state elections in Lower Saxony and while other parties have used pens, stickers and badges to give to voters, the AfD Lower Saxony – the Lower Saxon state association of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) – chose to used gummy sweets.

However, the fruit gum candy made especially for the party was supposed to look like the arrow in the AfD logo but instead looks more penis shaped, which has been mocked on social media and even within their own party.

Ann-Katrin Muller wrote: “The #AfD in Lower Saxony wanted to “sweeten” the final spurt of the election campaign and had gummy bears made. This is what came out of it:”

AfD member of the Berlin state parliament, Antonin Brousek, said on Facebook: “We are simply making ourselves look deeply ridiculous”.

He added: “Red gummy bears with permanent erections? That’s what you’re supposed to put in your mouth?”

“We are just making ourselves deeply ridiculous with this,” adding, that the sweets were “totally unsuitable” for the election campaign.

People mocked the design online.

One person on Twitter wrote: “The AFD (anti-immigration party in Germany) ordered sweets that were supposed to look like their logo (a red tick) This is what they got 😂”

