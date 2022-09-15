By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 8:56

Lukashenko celebrates 100th anniversary of Belarus' National Library despite Belarusian language discrimination Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

President Alexander Lukashenko has issued his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of Belarus’ National Library despite alleged Belarusian language discrimination under his dictatorship, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

Lukashenko gave an official address on the 100th anniversary of the National Library of Belarus, stating:

“To the staff of the National Library of Belarus”

“Dear friends!”

“I cordially congratulate you on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Library of Belarus.”

“This institution is an inexhaustible source of information for the entire society. Almost 20 years ago the history of the new building of the National Library has begun.”

“It is a real architectural diamond of the country, a testimony to the eternal aspiration of Belarusians for knowledge.”

“Your staff has a noble mission of preserving cultural heritage of Belarus, so it is very symbolic that the centenary of the library coincides with the Year of Historic Memory.”

“On this festive day we would like to recognise with particular warmth the fruitful work of several generations of staff members who helped the library win international authority, love and gratitude of readers.”

“I wish you many more years of education, health, peace and well-being.”

The controversial move comes after various reports of Pro-Russian language discrimination in Belarus under Lukashenko’s regime that has allegedly seen various native Belarusian speakers imprisoned, according to a survey by The International Union of Belarusian writers.

In addition the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) called on the World to help restore free speech in Belarus by pressurising President Lukashenko’s regime, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

More recently, President Alexander Lukashenko filmed a video in which he promises Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter, while chopping firewood, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

