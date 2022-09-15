By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 15:36

Malaga's T.O.P's charity event James Bond the musical. Image: T.O.P.s

Prepare to be shaken and stirred at the T.O.P.’s musical production of “Songs from the Movies”



The event is to be held on Friday October 14 at Venta la Recta, Alhaurin el Grande. The concert begins at 8:00.PM with food available from 6:00.PM.

The concert will be in 2 halves with the first half featuring the most popular Bond theme songs. The second half continues to enthral with songs from famous movies.

There will be glamour and glitz in abundance and the singers can’t wait to dazzle you!

All profits will be shared equally between the charities ARCH and Aprodal.

Tickets are available from Papeleria Cristina, Alhaurin el Grande, at a cost of €10.

Box Office can be contacted via email at [email protected]

For further information or table reservations speak to Cath on 627 293 609 / WhatsApp 711 086 197.

