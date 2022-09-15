By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 7:28
WATCH: Russian aviation unleash ODAB-500 thermobaric bombs on Ukraine positions
Credit: Twitter @Cicke69
Footage of Russian aviation allegedly unleashing the ODAB-500 thermobaric bombs on Ukraine positions was shared on Twitter:
“4x ODAB 500 thermobaric bombs unleashed on #Ukraine Army positions by #Russian Attack Aviation”
“This is not the biggest, there is 1.000kg and 1.500kg version too … 😳#ukrainerussiawar”
The ODAB-500PMV fuel-air-explosive bomb is designed to engage industrial facilities, soft-skinned targets, manpower, and clear anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields.
A Human Rights Watch report of February 1, 2000 quotes a study made by the US Defence Intelligence Agency:
“The (blast) kill mechanism against living targets is unique—and unpleasant. … What kills is the pressure wave, and more importantly, the subsequent rarefaction (vacuum), which ruptures the lungs.”
“If the fuel deflagrates but does not detonate, victims will be severely burned and will probably also inhale the burning fuel.”
“Since the most common FAE fuels, ethylene oxide and propylene oxide, are highly toxic, undetonated FAE should prove as lethal to personnel caught within the cloud as with most chemical agents.”
The footage comes just after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Russia is trying to minimise human casualties in its ongoing “Special Operation in Ukraine”, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.
