By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 10:46

BREAKING NEWS: Military of Tajikistan seize administrative building in Kyrgyzstan Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

The military of Tajikistan has allegedly seized an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Video footage showing the military of Tajikistan allegedly seizing an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan was shared on Twitter:

“It is being reported that the #Tajik military allegedly seized an administrative building on the territory of #Kyrgyzstan.”

It is being reported that the #Tajik military allegedly seized an administrative building on the territory of #Kyrgyzstan. pic.twitter.com/QifOmyEXY2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

The news comes after the Kyrgyzstan parliament has reportedly held an emergency session after fighting with Tajikistan continues, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The Kyrgyzstan parliament held the emergency session following fighting with Tajikistan according to reports on Twitter:

“The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan.”

The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan. https://t.co/9cJBCmraOw — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts.”

Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts. https://t.co/GJStQtyn9O — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues.”

#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues. pic.twitter.com/d3KaVZpywI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

Further videos of escalating tensions were published on Twitter:

Fighting along the border between Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬 and Tajikistan 🇹🇯 intensifies Authorities say two ceasefire attempts have failed https://t.co/lWZ9VfRirk pic.twitter.com/3kbuxMFMeT — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 16, 2022

Heavy clashes this morning between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the border area. pic.twitter.com/u6Mqa2Qa6N — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) September 16, 2022

The news follows reports of an exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border was reported by The Information and Communications Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The department reported that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, an incident involving the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

While on duty in the area of Bulak Bashy, Batken District, Batken Province, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee border guard detected a border guard of the Tajik State National Security Committee, which, in violation of earlier agreements between the parties, took up combat positions in the unmarked section of the state border.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.