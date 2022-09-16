By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 9:57

BREAKING NEWS: People's Deputy of Ukraine Andrii Derkach declared suspect of treason Credit: Wikimedia/Petro Zhuravel

Politician and People’s Deputy of Ukraine Andrii Derkach has been declared a suspect of treason and unlawful enrichment, as well as having been put on a wanted list, as reported on Friday, September 16.

People’s Deputy of Ukraine Andrii Derkach has been declared a suspect of treason according to Ukraine’s Deputy Prosecutor General, who stated:

“The Deputy Prosecutor General – the head of the SAP reported on suspicion of high treason and illicit enrichment to the people’s deputy of Ukraine III-IX convocations”.

The news was quick to break on Twitter:

Member of the #Ukrainian Parliament Andrii #Derkach (a former member of #Yanukovych's Party of Regions) is wanted on suspicion of illicit enrichment and high treason. pic.twitter.com/tqDIEfiFyA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

According to reports by UNN, during the pre-trial investigation it was established that the People’s Deputy of Ukraine received at least 567,000 dollars from the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation during 2019-2022 for subversive activities against Ukraine.

The activities allegedly included the discrediting of Ukraine in the international arena, deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States of America, as well as complicating the integration into the European Union and NATO.

Now the people’s deputy is accused of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Due to the fact that the MP is hiding from the investigation, he has been put on the wanted list.

Also, the investigating judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, after considering a motion agreed by the Prosecutor-General, decided to allow Derkach to be detained.

The news follows reports that Ukraine’s Security Service has reportedly collected further evidence on ex-deputies who imposed the Russian-occupation regime in Luhansk region, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.