BREAKING: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, raising tsunami fears

Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, raising tsunami fears

A huge earthquake struck the state of Michoacan in Mexico with a preliminary 7.5 magnitude, triggering fears of a tsunami.

A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the state of Michoacan on the southwest coast of Mexico this evening, Monday, September 19. Video footage uploaded on social media showed residents running out of their homes.

Incredibly, the tremor occurred only one hour after drills had been completed commemorating the big earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which both happened on the exact same date.

The quake hit at around 2:05pm local time, with the Mexican seismological service originally reporting it as 6.8 magnitude. According to the US geological survey it was registered at 7.5 magnitude. According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami warning could possibly be issued.

WATCH: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Michoacán Mexico City, prompting residents to run into the streets on Monday afternoon. #Earthquake #MexicoCity pic.twitter.com/Y2igbeIBgX — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 19, 2022

Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 6.8 Loc 59 km al SUR de COALCOMAN, MICH 19/09/22 13:05:07 Lat 18.24 Lon -103.18 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/d8G4cdudz2 — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022

