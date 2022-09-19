BREAKING: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, raising tsunami fears

UPDATE- Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Windsor in preparation for private cermony Close
By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 20:58

Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, raising tsunami fears

A huge earthquake struck the state of Michoacan in Mexico with a preliminary 7.5 magnitude, triggering fears of a tsunami.

 

A massive earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the state of Michoacan on the southwest coast of Mexico this evening, Monday, September 19. Video footage uploaded on social media showed residents running out of their homes.

Incredibly, the tremor occurred only one hour after drills had been completed commemorating the big earthquakes of 1985 and 2017, which both happened on the exact same date.

The quake hit at around 2:05pm local time, with the Mexican seismological service originally reporting it as 6.8 magnitude. According to the US geological survey it was registered at 7.5 magnitude. According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami warning could possibly be issued.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

