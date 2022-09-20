By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 16:02

Excellent Hotel Occupancy. Image: Fuengirola Town Hall

“Fuengirola has experienced the best summer of the last five years.”



Mayoress, Ana Mula, confirmed that “the excellent average hotel occupancy figures is proof many tourists have chosen Fuengirola as their ideal holiday destination.”

Fuengirola’s Mayoress said: “A historic summer has come to an end. The best in the last five years.”

“This, once again, has been possible thanks to all sectors of the city: hoteliers, shopkeepers, beach staff, businessmen, workers from all economic sectors, liberal professionals, municipal employees, etc.”

She added: “In a short and in a decisive way: it has been possible thanks to each and every one of the residents of Fuengirola.”

“Together, the Town Hall, the tourist segment and the people of Fuengirola form a single great team of which I am tremendously proud.”

“Together we have projected an image of a cheerful, cosmopolitan, modern, festive city with the highest quality of life, which is embodied in what we all know as the Fuengirola Brand.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.