By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 16:02
Excellent Hotel Occupancy. Image: Fuengirola Town Hall
Mayoress, Ana Mula, confirmed that “the excellent average hotel occupancy figures is proof many tourists have chosen Fuengirola as their ideal holiday destination.”
Fuengirola’s Mayoress said: “A historic summer has come to an end. The best in the last five years.”
“This, once again, has been possible thanks to all sectors of the city: hoteliers, shopkeepers, beach staff, businessmen, workers from all economic sectors, liberal professionals, municipal employees, etc.”
She added: “In a short and in a decisive way: it has been possible thanks to each and every one of the residents of Fuengirola.”
“Together, the Town Hall, the tourist segment and the people of Fuengirola form a single great team of which I am tremendously proud.”
“Together we have projected an image of a cheerful, cosmopolitan, modern, festive city with the highest quality of life, which is embodied in what we all know as the Fuengirola Brand.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
