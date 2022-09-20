New Cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes have revolutionised Memecoins from what Dogecoin made it

By EWN • 20 September 2022 • 12:50

Dogecoin(DOGE) is a major crypto asset in the cryptocurrency market and is the largest memecoin, but new memecoins have written different narratives for themselves. Memecoins were perceived as coins with no utility–just internet memes, jokes, and a firm conviction that the price would go up. Yes, that is what it was. Dogecoin has no utility except for its really huge community trying to create innovative use cases that could make the token more valuable.

New coins like Big Eyes(BIG) and several other memecoins have moved away from the no utility narrative. They have begun creating use cases that could serve the project’s community and help them create value. Understandably, Dogecoin does not have support for such use cases because it was created in a much earlier era

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

Big Eyes also takes a unique approach by not conforming to the template of creating dog-inspired memecoins. Several other projects tried to create something similar to doge by using a dog-inspired narrative. The only noteworthy outcome is Shiba Inu(SHIB), which also surpassed DOGE’s market capitalisation in November 2021. Other projects which have tried to replicate the success have failed at it.

Big Eyes takes a different approach and looks to be excelling at it, considering its presale success. It could be smart to buy the token off presale before it’s over.

Dogecoin(DOGE)

Dogecoin(DOGE) is the first memecoin in the cryptocurrency market. It was created at the time to make a joke of the current situation of the crypto landscape. Several other new cryptocurrencies then copied Bitcoin’s source code only to change the name and pretend they had just launched an original idea. It got so rampant that the developers thought to make a joke and created Dogecoin in about 3 hours.

It was the era of first-generation cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), which means they couldn’t do more than peer-to-peer transfers. It didn’t have smart contract support of dApps like the new projects of today, which was an edge that contributed to Shiba Inu’s success.

However, the DOGE community has consistently tried to create utility for the token, considering Elon Musk, a huge fan of the cryptocurrency, announced that his company, Tesla, would be allowing payment for its cars in Dogecoin. Even recently, members of the Dogecoin community created a pseudo-layer-2 solution that enables decentralised applications, DeFi, etc. using the Polygon network.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

Big Eyes(BIG)

Big Eyes is a promising memecoin project coming out of the cryptocurrency market. The Big Eyes token is inspired by cat memes and looks to create a new meta and dominate the market the same way the dog memes did. Big Eyes aims to achieve this via several peripheral activities that will be held within the community.

DeFi will be the primary tool for wealth creation for the community as the project looks to explore other landscapes like NFTs and gaming. The community-governed project’s success will be subject to the holders’ decision, and the BIG token, therefore, allows users to create proposals and vote consensus on the developmental decisions of the project.

Big Eyes is the memecoin to be looking to cop if you missed out on Shiba Inu or any other memecoin breakout. There hasn’t been any memecoin pump since the Shiba Inu rally in 2021, and BIG is setting nicely to take the market momentum when it launches.

Join the presale here now, and don’t miss out on the potential gains.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/?section=buy

Sponsored