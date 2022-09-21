By Anna Ellis • 21 September 2022 • 17:35
Elaine Moore exhibition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Estepona
The inauguration will take place on Thursday, September 29, at 6:00.PM.
Elaine Moore was born in Scotland. She studied in London and Loughborough at the College of Art and Design. Although she was trained in design and manufacture of gold and silver jewelry, she was always more interested in drawing and painting.
In 1978 she came to Spain, where she continued her work in gold, although the inspiration of light and shadow led her to paint in oil.
Her first exhibition was in Estepona in 1986 at the Casa de las Tejerinas. She went on to exhibit on three more occasions in successive years.
For the last few years, Elaine has been working on private commissions and exhibiting in various private galleries in both the United Kingdom and Spain.
The free to enter exhibition which consists of 38 pictorial works can be visited:-
Tuesdays to Fridays from 9:00.AM until 8:00.PM
Saturdays from 9:00.AM until 2:00.PM then 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM
Location: Room 2 of the Casa of Las Tejerinas, located in the Plaza de las Flores, Estepona.
