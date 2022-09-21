Northern Soul Party

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 15:14

British northern soul music revolutionised the sound of the 1960s

A debut Northern Soul event will take Mallorca by storm this October! The Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender is headed for Paguera, just outside Palma, from the 7th to the 9th of October.

Boasting separate daytime and evening locations, the festival will be a blast for any fans of Northern Soul music. The genre was founded emerged as an underground movement in northern England and the Midlands in the late 1960s. Based on Black American soul music, the genre found acclaim due to its eclectic influences and charismatic DJs.

Event organisers have compiled an exciting line-up featuring Stefan Taylor, The Flirtations, Lorraine Silver and John Valero and the Twisted Wheels, with more acts yet to be confirmed. Musical backing will be provided by the Signatures Northern Soul Band while founder of the Wigan Casino, Russ Winstanley is set to make a guest appearance.

Fans will be treated to a host of activities alongside the musical entertainment including pool parties, barbecues, meet and greet opportunities and Q&A sessions. Guests can book festival tickets through the hotel venue’s website at: www.laconchasoul.com