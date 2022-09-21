By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:46

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu claims Russia is at war with West following mobilisation announcement Credit: NickolayV/Shutterstock.com

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that Russia is at war with the “collective West” following President Putin’s announcement of mobilisation throughout the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu made his claim that Russia is at war with the West by stating that:

“We are at war not so much with Ukraine as with the collective West. Because the weapons that Ukraine had, they have actually run out – they are former Soviet weapons.”

“Many, especially the Young Europeans, have handed over all the weapons to Ukraine, but we knock it out, knock it out, knock it out.”

Defence Minister Shoigu spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council also announced referendums, believing that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

