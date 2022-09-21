By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 10:02

UK Defence Secretary claims Russian mobilisation is "admission that Putin's invasion is failing" Credit: Clicksbox/Shutterstock.com

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of partial mobilisation throughout Russia, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace issued a statement, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Speaking on Putin’s Russian mobilisation the UK Defence Secretary stated:

“President Putin’s breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of his population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine, are an admission that his invasion is failing.”

“He and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.”

“No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.’

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP responds to President Putin’s address this morning. pic.twitter.com/aY2TsEl8Jl — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 21, 2022

The news follows a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council also announced referendums, believing that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.