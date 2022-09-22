Positively Pink FREE breast cancer screening at El Oceano hotel, Costa del Sol

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 15:11

POSITIVELY PINK: There will be free health screening on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Shutterstock/Nikkytok

FREE cancer screening programme Positively Pink is appealing to those who have not been for breast cancer, cervical cancer or prostate cancer screening in the last year to attend their event at El Oceano hotel on Wednesday, October 5.

The organisation is inviting all British citizens over the age of 18 to come along to its free healthcare event which is proudly sponsored by the Euro Weekly News.

The morning will see two nurses from local clinics on hand to offer advice, support and appointments to anyone who wants free breast, cervical and prostate screening.

The event’s organizer, Lorraine Palmer told the EWN she hopes large numbers will come out to take advantage of this lifesaving screening following two years where many people have missed vital health appointments.

The organisation has a personal meaning for Lorraine, who was herself diagnosed with breast cancer and says that the wait to be diagnosed had a profound effect on her and her family´s lives.

She told the EWN: “With this free screening I can make the process so much quicker for people and we can go from the appointment to diagnosis in a week.”

She said: “This could be the most important test you have ever had in your life. Now is your chance; please, please come along.”

While the service itself is free, Positively Pink is asking all attendees to pay a small fee of €20 when they book their appointment in an effort to ensure those attending are incentivised to go and collect their results.

The event will take place from 11am to 1pm on October 5 and attendees will be given a voucher and an appointment for screening on the spot for clinics in Calahonda and Estepona.

