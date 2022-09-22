World Alzheimer’s Day: Almuñecar offers programme of awareness-raising activities

By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 18:21

World Alzheimer’s Day: Almuñecar is offering a programme of awareness-raising activities. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

To mark the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, Almuñecar, in the province of Granada, will be hosting a series of activities to raise awareness among the public.

Almuñecar has organised a programme of events and activities from September 20 to 27 to mark the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, held each year on September 21.

The councillor for Social Services, María del Carmen Reinoso, on behalf of the Almuñecar Town Hall and the Almuñecar Association of Relatives of Patients with Alzheimer’s (AFAVIDA), presented the programme of activities, which can be seen on the Town Hall website.

“In Almuñecar, we are privileged to have the association AFAVIDA, which does fantastic work with elderly people who have Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. They have significant experience in the non-pharmacological treatment of dementia and are made up of a great team of professionals, family members and very committed volunteers,” said Reinoso.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness in society about the role and relevance of different types of research into the evolution of dementia. AFAVIDA is working to promote access to research and information among the general population and would like research into Alzheimer’s to receive adequate funding.

