Alicante Fashion Week to make a comeback in October

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 12:35

Alicante Fashion Week is back with a bang this October! The event is returning for its 4th edition between the 14th-16th of October.

The event showcases up-and-coming trends and designers as well as the latest fashion innovations. Designers Débora Velásquez and 5 Flores were the principal designers for last year’s fashion week, with this year’s designers yet to be announced. The organisers aim to champion rising talent with new designers like Zomeño, Lila Latorre and Sanae Nacere Mahraci likely to feature at this year’s event. Big brands also feature at the event, with El Corte Inglés participating year-on-year.

Models from across Europe will hit the runway during the fashion week whose values include inclusivity and diversity. Activities during the week will include traditional runways as well as opportunities to shop at a pop-up shop.

The setting of Alicante’s trendy Barrio de la Santa Cruz is the perfect location for the haute couture show, with colourful houses, meandering streets and vibrant nightlife. The show will come to different locations all across Alicante in 2022.