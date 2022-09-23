Climate activist sets himself on fire at Laver Cup tennis tournament in London’s O2

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 18:33

A climate activist set his arm on fire in London’s O2 Arena as a protest during the Laver Cup tennis tournament.

A 20-year-old climate activist set his arm on fire this afternoon, Friday, September 23, at London’s O2 Arena where the Laver Cup tennis tournament is being held. The protester, identified as ‘Kai’ was apparently demonstrating against the use of private jets by the UK.

He is said to be a member of the End UK Private Jets group which claims that ‘carbon emissions are genocide’. A match between Diego Schwartzman and Stefanos Tsitsipas was already underway when the activist entered the court, sat down next to the net, and simply set fire to his arm. Although his face was contorted in pain, the flames didn’t appear to cause any harm to his arm.

Security staff quickly entered the court and removed him, as the crowd watched on with shock. He is a known hardline activist and has even appeared in videos online expressing his views, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The Laver Cup will herald the end of Roger Federer’s legendary tennis career. He will bow out later this evening after competing in the men’s doubles final with his partner – another legend of the sport – Rafael Nadal. they are up against the American duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

A truly memorable occasion occurred yesterday, Thursday 22, when four of the biggest names in world tennis took to the court to play a doubles match together. Nadal and Federer were joined by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in what must have been a mindblowing sight for those tennis fans lucky enough to be in attendance at the O2 Arena.

