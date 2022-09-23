By Matthew Roscoe • 23 September 2022 • 9:59

One local government in Russia BANS alcohol in towns and villages with military units during partial mobilisation. Image: monticello/Shutterstock.com

THE government of Zabaikalsky Krai has banned the sale of alcohol in towns and settlements with military units for the period of partial mobilisation in Russia, as reported on Friday, September 23.

According to a document shared by Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, Zabaykalsky Krai’s government has banned the sale of alcohol during Russia’s mobilisation in a decree which read:

“Prohibit the retail sale of alcoholic beverages during partial mobilisation … in the territories of the urban district ZATO Gorny of Zabaikalsky Krai, the urban settlement Borzinskoye of the municipal district Borzinsky District of Zabaikalsky Krai. Chita city, as well as in territories of municipal entities of Transbaikalia territory within 300 meters from buildings of military registration and enlistment offices.”

The news outlet also said that the decree specified the exception is “the retail sale of alcoholic beverages in public catering services and the retail sale of alcoholic beverages in duty-free shops.”

As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation on Wednesday, September 21.

Since then, different reports have been circulating about the number of people due to be called up by the Russian Army.

According to news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe on Thursday, September 22, the classified seventh paragraph of the mobilisation decree allows Russia’s Defence Ministry to conscript one million people.

However, speaking on Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV channel, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, September 21 said that 300,000 reservists will be called up during the partial mobilisation.

Later, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied claims that Russia allegedly had plans to call up to one million people as part of partial mobilisation.

“This is a lie,” a Kremlin spokesman told Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti.

