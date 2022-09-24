3 Tokens to make you a Millionaire in 2022: Binance Coin, Stellar and Moshnake

By EWN • 24 September 2022 • 11:47

It should come as no surprise that several cryptocurrency investors are unsure about which coin to invest in light of the recent declines in price seen throughout the cryptocurrency industry.

However, even without the price declines, hundreds of cryptocurrencies are in circulation today, enough to overwhelm an investor.

Despite the ongoing bear market, some cryptocurrencies provide a high return on investment that can be purchased now.

Several new crypto enterprises are attracting significant financial interest due to their unique methods and use cases.

Moshnake (MSH), one of these efforts, has a tremendous amount of untapped potential and is working toward its ultimate goal of competing with one of the most important cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB).

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native coin of the Binance exchange (one of the biggest mainstream crypto exchanges on the planet).

And holding BNB grants customers a slew of benefits on Binance, including cheaper fees and access to a range of additional services.

It is also a token with a spending utility that can be quickly and cheaply transferred to other Binance users.

BNB holders now have even more options with the recent launch of BNB Vault. This gives BNB consumers instant access to a range of staking and investment choices at the press of a button while also removing some entry barriers for other cryptocurrency-based revenue enterprises.

It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, excluding USDT and USDC stable currencies. Binance Coin began as an ERC-20 token based on Ethereum (ETH). It has officially launched its mainnet and is based on PoS consensus.

Binance Coin (BNB) had a market capitalisation of $39 billion on June 27, 2022, and one BNB was worth $238.27.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is a decentralised blockchain system that enables users to create, trade, and transport any money, including conventional, crypto, NFTs, and meme currencies.

The network also features its own cryptocurrency, XLM, which can be used for staking and other transactions. When installing dApps, developers can expect excellent documentation and technical support.

Stellar (XLM) recently announced that its partner business, Bitso, processed $1 million in remittances between Mexico and the United States in the first half of 2022, representing a 400% increase over the same period in 2021.

Moshnake (MSH)

Any Play-to-Earn game may record a large number of transactions each day. Since Moshnake (MSH) is an entertaining and thrilling blockchain game modelled on the traditional snake game, it is expected that the participants will execute many transactions.

For this reason, creating an architecture that facilitated speedier transaction processing without requiring players to pay excessive gas prices was crucial. BNB Smart Chain is one of the quickest and most affordable blockchain networks, with an average throughput of 300 TPS.

Moreover, doing a transaction on the BNB Smart Chain is relatively inexpensive. The gas price is as low as 0.00001876 U.S. dollars.

To optimise the effectiveness of Moshnake (MSH), it was essential to provide the players with a familiar setting.

Building the game on top of the BNB Smart Chain, which is EVM-compatible and enables players to utilise Ethereum-based decentralised wallets such as MetaMask, which has more than 30 million active users across the world, contributed significantly to this endeavour

With the immense popularity of MetaMask, it is anticipated that Moshnake players will be able to connect and engage with the BNB Smart Chain quickly to send funds or complete game-related Transactions.

