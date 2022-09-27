By Anna Ellis • 27 September 2022 • 13:44
New dog park in Teulada-Moraira. Image: Teluda Town Council
The plot is a municipally-owned plot of land, which is adjacent to the Teulada Secondary School, accessed from Calle de Tenerife.
The general budget for the contract is €39,970.33 which includes VAT.
The planned completion period is two months from the time the company starts work which will occur once the administrative deadlines for the presentation of documentation and the signing of the reconsideration report have been met.
With the aim of adapting the area suitable for the recreation of dogs, it has also been planned to adapt the accesses to the plot. The finished project will offer a functional and endowment improvement, an aesthetic and landscaping improvement the installation of agility elements and furniture and the provision of services; benches, etc.
