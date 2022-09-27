Storm Hermine breaks all records in the Canary Islands

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 September 2022 • 15:34

Storm Hermine - Canary Islans - Image [email protected]_WXUK

Storm Hermine has broken all records for the Canary Islands with rainfall of more than 100 l/m2, making September the wettest month on record as of 6 am on Monday, September 26.

The cyclone which is due to leave the islands today Tuesday, September 27 caused havoc with widespread flooding and brought the most rain to the area since records began.

The worst hit were the high areas with four AEMET stations recording more than 200 l/m2, San Andrés y Sauces (La Palma) 257 l/m2 and in Pinar (El Hierro) 228 l/m2. Candelaria and Güimar (Tenerife) recorded 210 and 200 l/m2 respectively.

In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 95 l/m2 was recorded surpassing the last September record when 72 l/m2 fell in 1962.

Gran Canaria airport received 118 l/m2 breaking the 1987 record of 85 l/m2. La Palma airport received 134 l/m2 far exceeding the previous record in September 2015, when 58 l/m2 was recorded, that’s less than half.

Fuerteventura more than tripled its record with 60 l/m2 and the same happened in Lanzarote, where 48 l/m2 was recorded beating the previous high in 2008.

Other places to exceed their maximum were El Hierro airport (44 l/m2) and North Tenerife (134 l/m2).

Severe flooding on Spain's Canary Islands today following torrential rainfall from Tropical Storm #Hermine pic.twitter.com/7QSGaJP1XZ — Official Weather UK 🍂 (@Official_WXUK) September 25, 2022

AEMET had warned that as much as 50 per cent more rain could fall over Monday and Tuesday, but we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Some more rain is expected in La Palma but as the trade winds return, the weather should return to normal although gusts are expected to be stronger than usual.

Experts are beginning to ask whether the storms beings experienced across the world are increasing in intensity, such as Storm Hermine which breaks all records in the Canary Islands.

