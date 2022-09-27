By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 4:14

A 40-year-old man confessed to murdering his wife and burying her body in concrete on the La Estrella industrial estate in Malaga.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 27 at 04:10

As reported by the National Police in a statement on Monday, September 26, a 40-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his wife and burying her under concrete in a warehouse on the La Estrella industrial estate in Malaga has confessed to killing her.

Contradictions in his five-hour interrogation resulted in his finally admitting that he had strangled her during the course of an argument. He subsequently buried her body under concrete in an industrial warehouse on the industrial estate.

His 39-year-old victim had been missing since March 28 and the detainee convinced her family and friends that she had left voluntarily. The man is scheduled to appear in court next Monday, October 3, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Sunday, September 25 at 8:25pm

Malaga National Police force has launched an investigation after the discovery last Friday, September 23, of the body of a woman who disappeared six months ago. It is believed that an individual who has been detained is the victim’s partner.

As reported today, Sunday, September 25, by Malaga Hoy, this information was confirmed to Europa Press by sources close to the investigation of the case. They explained that the body was discovered buried in the San Luis industrial estate in Malaga city.

The same sources reportedly confirmed that the investigation was fully open and for the moment it would focus on a man, the woman’s partner. According to Cadena SER Malaga, the victim denounced her partner for mistreatment about ten years ago, although he later withdrew the complaint.

According to the station, the body was found in a kind of open cellar in a warehouse, The first forensic impressions suggest that the victim could have received at least one blow to the head they added.

