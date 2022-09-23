A bar in Malaga city has the cheapest ‘menu del dia’ in Spain at just €5

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 4:24

Image of Huelin Market bar in Malaga. Credit: Google maps - Jesus Solero

Diners at the Huelin Market Bar in Malaga city can enjoy the cheapest ‘menu del dia’ in Spain, at the price of only €5.

A recent study about inflation carried out in Spain revealed that the average price of the traditional ‘menu del dia’ was currently €12.80. It was revealed this Thursday, September 22, that a bar in Malaga serves the cheapest menu in the country. Diners at the Huelin Market Bar in the capital city can eat for just €5.

Carmen Martin, the manager of the establishment, explained to La Opinion de Malaga that he has maintained the price despite inflation and the fact that ‘everything costs three times as much’. He also employs seven members of staff and pointed out that what he makes, ‘doesn’t even cover the bills’.

He manages to purchase fresh products at quite cheap prices from the local market he continued, but when the electricity and water bills arrive, his expenses skyrocket. “In this bar, we help a lot of elderly people and people who are on the street”, added Mr Martin, in an effort to look after those who are not so well off in the neighbourhood.

Depending on the products available each day at the local markets, his menu changes daily. Even so, he insists on maintaining a menu consisting of a first and second course, dessert, drink and bread.

Diners can choose between stews, stuffed eggs, garlic chicken, grilled horse mackerel, steak, or potatoes and egg, among others. As a result, his bar is busy, known by everybody in the district, and he has a loyal clientele.

