Local Axarquía choir seeking new talent for 2022/23 season

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 17:19

Coraxalia choir is recruiting new members for the upcoming season If you’d like to polish your singing skills and sing as a group, this is the opportunity for you!

The local choir is always on the look out for new members to join the group who sing between 5:30pm-8pm on Thursdays in Vélez-Málaga.

All are welcome to the group who try to foster an inclusive and friendly environment. The choir has international members and sing a wide variety of songs that are sure to appeal to all. Male and female voices are needed in the group, with varied arrangements that will showcase all vocal talent.

Coraxalia rehearse at the Casa Hermandad de la Cofradia de los estudiantes, Plaza de los sastres. The choir season runs from September to June annually, corresponding with the school academic year.

The choir’s sister group is also looking for new members in Almuñecar and Salobeña who rehearse between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesdays at Calle Laderas de Castelar 52 in Almuñecar. Those interested can attend practice, email [email protected] or call 689 11 13 52.