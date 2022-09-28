Selling your property in Orihuela Costa: The ultimate guide

By Annie Dabb • 28 September 2022 • 9:19

Image - Orihuela Costa: Free Wind 2014/shutterstock

Selling your property for whatever reason can signify moving onto bigger and better things, or maybe smaller, less stress-inducing things! Either way, although it’s definitely worth it for the end result, selling your property can be a stressful and time-consuming process. It’s something many of us go through at least once in our lifetimes and you’ll want to know how quickly you can finalise the sale, what your property is worth, and all of the paperwork you will need to get the ball rolling. So, the Euro Weekly News has created a handy guide for everything you need to know about selling your property in Orihuela Costa.

This guide will show you the best way to sell a property in Orihuela Costa, find out what your property is worth in Orihuela Costa, the timeframe of selling your property and the documents you will need – as well as an all-important estate agent, Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, to help you on your journey.

Estate agents for selling your property in Orihuela Costa

What is the best way to sell a property in Orihuela Costa?

Spain’s real estate market is currently booming, and with property prices expected to decrease below inflation rates in the coming year, meaning that returns are healthy, now is the perfect time to get your property in Orihuela Costa on the market and look for something that’s a bit more up your street!

What’s more, investing in property in Orihuela Costa, a highly-developed area of Costa Blanca, has proven to give an excellent return and is a very attractive option for many potential buyers due to the clean air, superb climate, well-developed infrastructure and stunning coastline.

However, if this is your first property rodeo (or even just to ensure all the loose ends are tied up and legalities are followed to a T), having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things you can do when looking to sell a property.

From dealing with the legalities to translating legal documents, helping to find buyers to complete the transaction and making sure your sale goes through without any hitches, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

What is my property worth in Orihuela Costa?

So you’re thinking of selling your property in Orihuela Costa, but how much is your property worth on the market?

Orihuela Costa is one of the most up-and-coming places to live in Costa Blanca and is perfect for those who don’t want to be out of earshot of the crashing waves of the Mediterranean but also to be surrounded by the exhilarating hustle and bustle of a popular, cosmopolitan environment.

This part of Costa Blanca spans almost 10 miles and is dotted with coves and adorned with beaches of fine golden sand made all the more glorious by being bathed in swathes of the gorgeous Mediterranean sun.

Orihuela Costa’s privileged geographical location and excellent climatic conditions make it possible to enjoy its plethora of beaches, as well as stay healthy and active throughout the year, making it a fantastic option for those looking to purchase a property in Spain.

Properties here are usually worth around €130,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, around €200,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, approximately €300,000 for a townhouse and anywhere between €300,000 and €600,000 on average for a villa.

Speak to Costa Blanca Homes in Spain to get an accurate valuation of your property and to move your sale forward!

How quickly can you sell your property in Orihuela Costa?

Spain’s housing market is growing rapidly and many properties are selling faster than they used to as price increases remain below the rate of inflation.

The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property and your asking price – it is important to leave some room for negotiation.

What do you have to pay when selling a property in Orihuela Costa?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a property in Orihuela Costa?

You will need many documents when selling a property in Orihuela Costa. The best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

Top tips on preparing your property for the market

Remember, potential buyers are seeking an aspirational lifestyle – somewhere to relax and really enjoy life. It is important to capture buyers’ imaginations from the first time they see the property on the internet to the moment they walk through the door. We have all been to property viewings where we have imagined ourselves living in that home as soon as we step in the door – and the same goes for those properties that we decide we don’t like once we have viewed it in person! So, what are some top tips for preparing your property for the housing market?

Give everywhere a quick coat of paint – nothing says a badly maintained property like peeling paint!

Show off your assets! If you have beautiful flooring, show it off by removing any rugs or runners. If you have a stunning fireplace, don’t clutter it with ornaments or picture frames. Let your assets stand out!

You are selling a lifestyle – so show it off! Make sure your outdoor space looks immaculate (this is important for the Costa Blanca as so much time is spent outside in the beautiful weather). Make sure all of your plants are watered, the furniture is clean, and put lanterns or lights outside. For marketing photos, staging the garden or dining area is a great idea to suggest an aspirational lifestyle that potential buyers can imagine themselves living!

Remove clutter. Cut down on your photographs and personal items. Thin out bookshelves and other shelving, particularly top unit shelving as it will give the illusion of higher ceilings.

Keep it fresh by placing fragranced diffusers, and candles in the bathroom. Use light, spring scents. Use cling film over plug holes to protect against any stale drain smells which tend to build when the property is empty, it really works! For the marketing photos, remove any cleaning products and only leave high-end cosmetics out on show.

It is very difficult to maintain fresh flowers in a property you’re not currently living in. Invest in some good-quality fake flowers such as lilies or white orchids.

Avoid strong colours, heavy patterns and fabrics. Keep the decor as simple as possible and try to remove any dark furniture. Freshen the place up with some neutral-coloured cushions or light throws.

Mirrors are really great for creating the illusion of space and light. If you have dark areas in any rooms – hang a mirror, not a photo.

To avoid white kitchens looking bland, add pots of artificial herbs, and glass jars of coloured pasta or lentils on surfaces. These also photograph well.

Finally, make sure you are 100 per cent satisfied with your marketing photos – the crucial first step to getting those viewings!