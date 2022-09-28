Selling your property in Orihuela Costa: The ultimate guide

By Annie Dabb • 28 September 2022 • 9:19
Image - Orihuela Costa: Free Wind 2014/shutterstock
This guide will show you the best way to sell a property in Orihuela Costa, find out what your property is worth in Orihuela Costa, the timeframe of selling your property and the documents you will need – as well as an all-important estate agent, Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, to help you on your journey.
Our recommendation
Costa Blanca Homes in Spain
Founded in 2014 by two very close friends with the same goals – honesty, loyalty and integrity – Henrique Filipe and Tony Woods created Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, priding themselves on their vast knowledge and experience of property in Spain.
With countless of happy clients who have benefitted from the simplicity, professionalism and commitment of the team at Costa Blanca Homes, who also cater for all nationalities and languages, selling your home on the Costa Blanca couldn´t be easier.
Costa Blanca Homes in Spain is well connected with a great reputation as a trusted and reliable agency in the area, using leading property portals to market your home and helping you throughout the sales journey if the time has come to sell your property.
Now, Costa Blanca Homes in Spain is looking for properties to sell – and it couldn´t be a better time thanks to the rising value of the Euro. Following the Covid pandemic, house prices in Spain are rapidly increasing, meaning you will get a healthy return on your property. International buyers are purchasing homes on the Costa Blanca in record numbers, with recent official government data from the INE (Instituto Nacional de Estadistica) showing that Spanish house prices have continued to rise during 2022.
There is no better agency to sell your home that Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, who can advise you on all aspects of selling your property including legal advice, the expenses and guiding you through the documentation you need. When you buy or sell a property with Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, you are guaranteed honest, trusted and professional advice, underpinned by the team´s extensive knowledge of property in Spain.
Become part of the ever growing Costa Blanca Homes in Spain Family now.
Website: Click here
Address: C/ Parana Residencial Miraflores IV Bloque 25 localA7 Sector j-1, 03189 Playa Flamenca, Alicante
Telephone: +34 666 57 55 52 or +34 680 40 69 62
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Click here
Sponsored
Our recommendation
Founded in 2014 by two very close friends with the same goals – honesty, loyalty and integrity – Henrique Filipe and Tony Woods created Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, priding themselves on their vast knowledge and experience of property in Spain.
With countless of happy clients who have benefitted from the simplicity, professionalism and commitment of the team at Costa Blanca Homes, who also cater for all nationalities and languages, selling your home on the Costa Blanca couldn´t be easier.
Costa Blanca Homes in Spain is well connected with a great reputation as a trusted and reliable agency in the area, using leading property portals to market your home and helping you throughout the sales journey if the time has come to sell your property.
Now, Costa Blanca Homes in Spain is looking for properties to sell – and it couldn´t be a better time thanks to the rising value of the Euro. Following the Covid pandemic, house prices in Spain are rapidly increasing, meaning you will get a healthy return on your property. International buyers are purchasing homes on the Costa Blanca in record numbers, with recent official government data from the INE (Instituto Nacional de Estadistica) showing that Spanish house prices have continued to rise during 2022.
There is no better agency to sell your home that Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, who can advise you on all aspects of selling your property including legal advice, the expenses and guiding you through the documentation you need. When you buy or sell a property with Costa Blanca Homes in Spain, you are guaranteed honest, trusted and professional advice, underpinned by the team´s extensive knowledge of property in Spain.
Become part of the ever growing Costa Blanca Homes in Spain Family now.
Website: Click here
Address: C/ Parana Residencial Miraflores IV Bloque 25 localA7 Sector j-1, 03189 Playa Flamenca, Alicante
Telephone: +34 666 57 55 52 or +34 680 40 69 62
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Click here
Spain’s real estate market is currently booming, and with property prices expected to decrease below inflation rates in the coming year, meaning that returns are healthy, now is the perfect time to get your property in Orihuela Costa on the market and look for something that’s a bit more up your street!
What’s more, investing in property in Orihuela Costa, a highly-developed area of Costa Blanca, has proven to give an excellent return and is a very attractive option for many potential buyers due to the clean air, superb climate, well-developed infrastructure and stunning coastline.
However, if this is your first property rodeo (or even just to ensure all the loose ends are tied up and legalities are followed to a T), having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things you can do when looking to sell a property.
From dealing with the legalities to translating legal documents, helping to find buyers to complete the transaction and making sure your sale goes through without any hitches, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.
So you’re thinking of selling your property in Orihuela Costa, but how much is your property worth on the market?
Orihuela Costa is one of the most up-and-coming places to live in Costa Blanca and is perfect for those who don’t want to be out of earshot of the crashing waves of the Mediterranean but also to be surrounded by the exhilarating hustle and bustle of a popular, cosmopolitan environment.
This part of Costa Blanca spans almost 10 miles and is dotted with coves and adorned with beaches of fine golden sand made all the more glorious by being bathed in swathes of the gorgeous Mediterranean sun.
Orihuela Costa’s privileged geographical location and excellent climatic conditions make it possible to enjoy its plethora of beaches, as well as stay healthy and active throughout the year, making it a fantastic option for those looking to purchase a property in Spain.
Properties here are usually worth around €130,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, around €200,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, approximately €300,000 for a townhouse and anywhere between €300,000 and €600,000 on average for a villa.
Speak to Costa Blanca Homes in Spain to get an accurate valuation of your property and to move your sale forward!
Spain’s housing market is growing rapidly and many properties are selling faster than they used to as price increases remain below the rate of inflation.
The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property and your asking price – it is important to leave some room for negotiation.
1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.
2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.
3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.
4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.
5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.
6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.
7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.
8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.
You will need many documents when selling a property in Orihuela Costa. The best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance throughout the whole process. Always in the Sun is the best in the area to help you to organise the correct and relevant paperwork and to help you on your journey.
The main documents you need may include:
Remember, potential buyers are seeking an aspirational lifestyle – somewhere to relax and really enjoy life. It is important to capture buyers’ imaginations from the first time they see the property on the internet to the moment they walk through the door. We have all been to property viewings where we have imagined ourselves living in that home as soon as we step in the door – and the same goes for those properties that we decide we don’t like once we have viewed it in person! So, what are some top tips for preparing your property for the housing market?
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.