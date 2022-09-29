Belarus threatens to deploy 100,000 troops in Ukraine

By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 18:49

Belarus has allegedly threatened to deploy 100,000 troops in Ukraine unless Kyiv withdraws its forces from the ‘new Russian territories’ after the referendums.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Belarus government in Minsk today, Thursday, September 29, announced that unless Kyiv withdraws all of its military forces from the four new regions of Russia, it will deploy 100,000 troops in Ukraine.

They were referring of course to the four occupied regions of Ukraine where the recent ‘referendums’ were held in which people allegedly voted to join the Russian Federation. They also revealed that railway stations and airports in the country are being prepared for recruiting citizens into the military.

Meanwhile, there remains the remote possibility of Russia and the United States sitting down and attempting to lower the level of nuclear tension that has grown in recent days.

Speaking last Monday 26 with Scott Pelly on ’60 Minutes’, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken said: “We’ve been very clear with the Russians publicly and as well as privately to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons”.

When asked by Pelley if anybody could talk the Russian President out of his nuclear rhetoric, Blinken replied: “They have a chain of command. Whether it works or not, remains to be seen”.

