By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 1:32

Image of the Russian flag. Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

By an overwhelming percentage, the residents of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson all voted to become a part of the Russian Federation.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 27, the election commissions published the final results of the referendums on the future of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, where a high turnout was ensured, voters supported joining the Russian Federation by at least 87 per cent after counting 100 per cent of the votes.

Residents of the Kherson region elected to join the Russian Federation by 87.05 per cent, while 93.11 per cent of voters in the Zaporizhzhia region supported the action, following the count of all ballots. In all these regions, the referendums were recognized as valid, as reported by gazeta.ru.

The CEC of the LPR, based on the results of processing 100% of the ballots: 98.42% of the inhabitants of the republic voted for joining the Russian Federation. In the DPR, the last liberated region, the counting of votes was completed last. There, 99.23 per cent of voters were in favour of joining the republic of Russia.

All four regions expressed their will – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, LPR, and DPR. On September 28, official appeals are expected to be made by the heads of these regions to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a request to consider the issue of their becoming a part of Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posting on his Telegram channel, commented on the results of the referendums. He addressed the voters of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, with the simple phrase: “Welcome home, to Russia!”.

