By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 17:14
BREAKING: Huge explosion in Crimea as aircraft catches fire during landing at Belbek airfield. Image: @faytuks/Twitter
On Saturday, October 1, multiple reports flooded social media reporting explosions and a fire a the Belbek airfield in Crimea.
“BREAKING: Aircraft catches fire during landing at Belbek airfield in Crimea. Explosions reported.”
BREAKING: Aircraft catches fire during landing at Belbek airfield in Crimea. Explosions reported. pic.twitter.com/kY1qaaI4dR
— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) October 1, 2022
Governor of Sevastopol: “Extraordinary situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, the plane skidded off the runway during landing and caught fire. The fire brigade is currently on the scene. Please keep calm”
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you as further information is made available.
