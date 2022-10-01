BREAKING UPDATE: Levee break in Sarasota, Florida WILL impact homes on east side of Hidden River community Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 17:14

BREAKING: Huge explosion in Crimea as aircraft catches fire during landing at Belbek airfield. Image: @faytuks/Twitter

HUGE explosions have been reported in Crimea allegedly as a result of an aircraft catching fire during landing at Belbek airfield.

On Saturday, October 1, multiple reports flooded social media reporting explosions and a fire a the Belbek airfield in Crimea.

“BREAKING: Aircraft catches fire during landing at Belbek airfield in Crimea. Explosions reported.”

Governor of Sevastopol: “Extraordinary situation at the Belbek airfield. According to rescuers, the plane skidded off the runway during landing and caught fire. The fire brigade is currently on the scene. Please keep calm”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you as further information is made available.

