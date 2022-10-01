By Matthew Roscoe • 01 October 2022 • 10:59

Russian pilot Aleksandr Krasnoyartsev who bombed Chernihiv reportedly exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war. Image: YouTube

RUSSIAN pilot Oleksandr Krasnoyartsev, who was caught after bombing Chernihiv, was reportedly exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to reports on Saturday, October 1.

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, five pilots were returned to Ukraine in exchange for the Russian pilot.

According to Budanov, the exchange of prisoners of war took place about 4-5 months ago but the information has only been made available now.

“We exchanged pilot Krasnoyartsev four or five months ago. We exchanged him for our pilots, if I am not mistaken for five,” Budanov said.

Krasnoyartsev was detained on March 5 after his Su-25 fighter jet made an emergency landing in the vicinity of Chernihiv. The other pilot died.

It was established that the Su-25 took part in the criminal bombing of Chernihiv buildings. In addition, the Russian soldier confessed to the murder of a civilian.

It later became known that Krasnoyartsev had participated in the war in Syria, as reported by unian.ua.

On April 24, Krasnoyartsev was notified of suspicion under Article 438 of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

According to Ukrainian law, the Russian was facing up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

