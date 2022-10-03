By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 14:20
Mojacar celebrated the official day of The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain. Image: Mojacar Town Hall
Emmanuel Aguero Leclerc, Mojacar’s Council Tourism Councillor, read out a manifesto of the 105 localities which make up the network and of which Mojacar has been part since its creation.
On this occasion, Emmanuel Agüero, accompanied by the local Mayor, Rosa María Cano, and by members of the Government team, were joined by a delegation from the municipality of Peniscola, a fellow member of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain Association, as well as local residents and visitors who did not want to miss this moving act.
The Tourism Councillor highlighted the importance of small towns as the guarantors of the preservation of the country’s heritage and culture. A great contribution that does not always receive recognition and support from the institutions.
In a solemn act in the Town Hall Square, they proceeded to raise the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain flag, which now flies next to the Spanish and Andalucian flags.
The work carried out by the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain organisation has been of great importance in driving and promoting tourism.
