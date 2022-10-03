Moving art exhibition ‘Living with skin conditions’ goes on show at seafront

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 15:25

The striking portraits were on display on the promenade in Guardamar del Segura.

A unique art exhibition has been on display on the seafront in Guardamar del Segura over the weekend of October 1 and 2. The theme of the exhibition was ‘Living with skin conditions’ and work from more than 20 students was displayed for the public to view.

Local talent was on display as well as the work of several English and Polish students from a local art school. The portraits have been completed over the past two weeks. Portraits at the exhibition showed a woman in local places with a skin condition on display to reduce stigma about skin conditions and covering up blemishes.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness about living with skin conditions, improving acceptance of skin conditions and helping sufferers. The exhibition is particularly powerful in the digital age of photoshop and filters which often airbrush reality.

Town mayor, José Luis Sáez tweeted his support for the exhibition, adding images to allow those who missed the exhibition to view the portraits.