Is the Rwanda asylum plan dead as UK home secretary announce new approach

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 October 2022 • 7:01

Suella Braverman - Image www.gov.uk

Has the government accepted the Rwanda asylum plan is dead with the UK’s new home secretary set to announce another attempt to crack down on what so-called illegal channel crossings?

Suella Braverman whose father is an immigrant from Kenya is set to tell the Tory conference on Tuesday, October 4, that she wants stricter plans to deal with illegal immigration. However, she also promised to ensure genuine asylum seekers are settled in the country.

According to Sky News she is expected to say that she intends to use every tool available to the government to stop what she calls illegal migrants from crossing the channel. In doing so she is expected to go further than the Nationality and Borders Act, introduced in June by former home secretary Priti Patel, which could result in people entering the UK illegally or overstaying a visa spending four years in prison.

Under those rules asylum claims from those travelling through “safe” third countries are inadmissible, a law that was put in to try and stop boat migrants from the continent.

Braverman is looking got go further and ban anyone who comes into the country illegally in a move that is likely to face huge criticism and challenges in the court.

Her plans are said to include greater interception by French authorities and more British support to tackle human trafficking gangs.

She is expected to say that the UK will always be a home for genuine asylum seekers but that she plans to remove the incentive for others to make the journey.

Her plans she is expected to say will be robust and will not be derailed by abuse of modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights.

The new plans follow the failure of the plan to send migrants to Rwanda, which was challenged both publicly including by then Prince Charles and in the courts.

It would seem that the Rwanda asylum plan is dead, but will the New UK home secretary be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat and introduce legislation that will not only deal will migration but which will also stand up in court?

