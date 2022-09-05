UK Civil servants take Priti Patel to court over Rwanda deportations

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 September 2022 • 11:26

Boat migrants Image Sean Aiden Calderbank/Shutterstock.com

UK civil servants are taking the Home Office Minister, Priti Patel to court over what they describe as the “inhumane deportation” of asylum seekers.

The PCS Union announced on Monday, September 5 that it is to challenge the deportation policy in the courts.

The union has also called on its members and those of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) to show their support for the legal case by demonstrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand.

The call follows recent efforts by charities, churches and those involved in supporting or working with asylum seekers to have the policy scrapped.

Patel has however, vowed to continue with the policy with the support of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He recently visited Rwanda and has spoken highly of the facilities there.

Many believe that the policy is not only immoral but also illegal. During the debate of the policy, Lord Kerr of Kinlochard provided evidence showing that those crossing by boat were not illegal immigrants as suggested by Patel, but rather legitimate immigrants with no other way of claiming asylum.

Those figures show that 61 per cent of those who cross the channel by boat are granted asylum, with 59 per cent of those who appeal being granted asylum. The majority of these arrive from Middle Eastern countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

Lord Kerr of Kinlochard brilliantly eviscerates government claims about refugees yesterday in #HouseofLords The facts, stark and clear. Full transcript here ⬇️https://t.co/CwbHYEEONs#RefugeesWelcome #Migrants pic.twitter.com/OU47gpWr6m — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) November 26, 2021

The issue has received little coverage by the two main contenders for the Tory party leadership, and it remains to be seen what action the winner will take if any.

It also remains to be be seen whether the court case initiated by UK Civil servants against Priti Patel will be successful, with little known as yet on what grounds the case is going ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.