Bill Anderson: Marcel Salazar on Expat Radio

By Annie Dabb • 13 October 2022 • 12:29

Image - Bill Anderson

Last week Marcel Salazar joined me on Expat Radio and introduced us to the world of cold showers and ice baths. He assures us that facing the challenge can bring great benefit. I’ll tell you how I get on as I have taken up the challenge to take a cold shower every day for 1 month: Brrrr!

Marcel explains how this is excellent for circulation and therefore for muscles and how it can also help boost the immune system. He gives a warning that people with chronic conditions may be best to avoid it as the shock of the cold water may not be entirely good for them. It can cause dizziness and if you have heart problems, for example, it is best not to participate in this exhilarating activity without seeking medical advice.

Marcel says that the amount of benefits from doing this is surprising and hugely underestimated. Hot showers according to Marcel aren’t advised as they strip the skin of essential oils. Cold showers on the other hand are very good for the skin. To start with 15-30 seconds after a warm shower is enough to get started. This cold water treatment is apparently good for improving testosterone levels in men.

This approach can also help improve the functioning of the lymphatic system and the processing of the white fats in the body. Hot and cold therapy is a well known treatment for certain types of injuries, for example shoulder, knee, or ankle injuries, but the cold therapy can also help certain skin conditions such as dermatitis which produces itchiness on the skin.

Marcel has a clinic in Calypso in Mijas and you can find him on Strong for Life on Facebook or via his website https://www.strongforlife.me/. Marcel is a regular contributor on Expat Radio.

