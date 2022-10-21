A string of storms to be accompanied by warm winds from the south 

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 October 2022 • 7:26

Storm at sea. Credit: Garrett teitloff/Shutterstock.com

A string of storms is set to bring wetter weather to Spain but will at the same time be accompanied by warm winds from the south.

According to weather service Meteored on Friday, October 21 storm Armand which has already reached parts of Spain will continue into Saturday.

But a new storm brewing out at sea, Beatrice, is set to follow close behind bringing an unusual combination of rain, wind and warm weather. That will see the muggy humid conditions that have been a feature along the Mediterranean coast continue, as it will the warm nights that will remain close to tropical.

The storms are set to affect Spain’s weather over the next 36 hours and could see the rain continue into Sunday.

A new calima (haze) could be experienced in the east and is likely to be accompanied by higher-than-usual temperatures for this time of year. Temperatures could break 30C in the interior regions of Valencia, Almería, Jaén, Granada and Murcia, with Palma, Girona and even Bilbao experiencing temperatures in the high 20s.

The arrival of a calima could see dirty rain falling bringing with it Saharan sand, while the winds that accompany it could be strong.

Galicia is likely to be most affected by the storms with an orange warning out for rough sea conditions with waves as high as seven metres.

The string of storms that are to be accompanied by warm winds from the south will bring mixed conditions for most of Spain over the weekend and early into next week, with temperatures once again being higher than average for this time of year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.