Adirize Token, Cardano and XRP – Three Cryptocurrencies to look out for amid the ongoing Bear Market

By EWN • 24 October 2022 • 11:04

The current situation within the cryptocurrency industry is prompting crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek feasible solutions that can ensure the safety and continuity of their businesses. It is no secret that the cryptocurrency industry is currently in a bear market that has lasted more than four months. It is the reason for the extreme market volatility within the industry and is responsible for the severe losses that crypto regulars have suffered over the past few months.

As the bear market rages on, the industry is realizing that there is a need for feasible solutions that can curb the current effects. This is why long-term cryptocurrency investing is gaining a lot of steam within the industry. It is a strategy that mitigates the effects of the bear market and promises massive returns in the long run. This piece discusses three cryptocurrencies with massive growth potential that investors should consider in the ongoing bear market. Here’s all you need to know about Adirize Token (ADI), Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP).

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a popular Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain platform within the cryptocurrency industry that provides feasible solutions to existing problems, particularly energy efficiency. It is one of the biggest blockchains to successfully use a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is less energy intensive than the proof-of-work algorithm that older blockchain systems such as Bitcoin (BTC) rely upon. Cardano (ADA) is also notable for providing an ideal environment that aims to redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins of individuals.

Its native cryptocurrency, ADA, is an integral part of its ecosystem responsible for facilitating several crypto operations, such as payment fees, network governance and user interaction. ADA is a top ten cryptocurrency with stock on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is a popular open-source, permissionless and decentralized technology platform within the cryptocurrency industry notable for possessing several attractive features, such as low cost ($0.0002 to transact), speed (settling transactions in 3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second) and inherently green attributes (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient). The XRP platform also features a decentralized exchange (DEX) and custom tokenization capabilities built into the protocol.

Its native cryptocurrency, XRP, plays an integral role in its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, payment fees and user interaction. XRP is a highly sought-after cryptocurrency with stocks on prominent crypto platforms, such as Coinbase, Binance and FTX.

Adirize Token (ADI)

Adirize Token (ADI) is an upcoming cryptocurrency that is native to the Adirize DAO. The token is a new type of stablecoin that is less volatile than other cryptocurrencies and better suited to everyday transactions. Adirize Token (ADI) is not reliant on fiat currencies and is the Adirize DAO’s answer to the stablecoin problem within the cryptocurrency industry. As such, the Adirize Token (ADI) will be a cryptocurrency that weans crypto markets away

from their unhealthy dependence on US dollars. The token will operate as a store of

value rather than a currency tied to the dollar like USDT, USDC, and others.

The Adirize Token (ADI) is a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency that gives free-floating value to its users that they can always rely on, thanks to the fractional reserves from which it derives its inherent value. Within the current climate, it is a highly promising cryptocurrency that could be a valuable asset. The token goes on presale soon and will be available for purchase by the general public. Click here to get more information on the Adirize Token (ADI).

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido