By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 21:00
As reported by the celebrity news outlet, TMZ, the legendary actor Leslie Jordan died this morning, Monday, October 24. The 67-year-old ‘Will & Grace’ star was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident in Los Angeles.
TMZ reported law enforcement sources informing them that Jordan crashed his BMW into a building in Hollywood after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ while driving.
The actor appeared in a string of top television shows during his career, as well as having roles in a large number of well-known movies. His comedy videos turned him into a TikTok sensation during the pandemic, while accumulating more than 5 million followers on Instagram. As recently as yesterday, Sunday 23, Leslie posted an Instagram video showing him singing a hymn.
TMZ Live as being a “silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky, senior citizen”. He carved out a name for himself in hit shows including ‘American Horror Story’, ‘The Cool Kids’, and ‘Call me Kat’, along with guest appearances in ‘Boston Public’, ‘Ugly Betty’, and ‘Murphy Brown’.
