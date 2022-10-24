German and American scientists claim to have evidence that Covid-19 was bioengineered

By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 0:13

Image of a coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

Scientists from Germany and the US claim to have found evidence that suggests Covid-19 was made in a laboratory.

A team of researchers from Germany and the United States claims to have found evidence that the coronavirus is likely to have been bioengineered. “The results of our study show that this virus is 99.9 per cent an artificially created copy of a natural virus”, said Valentin Bruttel.

Bruttel is a scientist from the University Hospital of Würzburg, and one of those who participated in the study told the n-tv channel. According to him, he noticed anomalies in the Sars-CoV-2 genome as early as the summer of 2021 and has since been involved in the study of its origin.

The scientist explained that they found a specific pattern in the coronavirus genome that is characteristic of synthetic viruses, while in natural viruses the blocks are randomly distributed. According to the results of their study, SARSCoV-2 “with a high probability, could have arisen as an infectious clone collected in vitro”.

Earlier, the commission on the coronavirus of the British medical journal Lancet published a report on the results of two years of research. It admitted that Covid-19 could have originated in a laboratory.

The document said that the United States refused to disclose details of research on viruses associated with Covid-19. This prevented a fully-fledged independent examination from which it would be possible to answer how Covid-19 appeared, as reported by gazeta.ru.

