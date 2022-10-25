BREAKING: Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter dies following a heart attack aged 68

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 October 2022 • 15:32

BREAKING: Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter dies aged 68. Image: stock_photo_world/Shutterstock.com

Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter dies aged 68, according to early reports from the United States on Tuesday, October 25.

Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter died suddenly due to a heart attack, according to a family statement.

Military expert Phil Stewart is believed to have broken the new on Twitter, writing: “Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter has died – spokesman says.”

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter has died – spokesman says — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) October 25, 2022

US National Security correspondent for Fox News, Jennifer Griffin, said that Carter had died of a heart attack on Monday, October 24.

“Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, 68, dies as a result of heart attack last night, statement from family and former spokesman Peter Cook,” she said on Twitter.

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, 68, dies as a result of heart attack last night, statement from family and former spokesman Peter Cook. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 25, 2022

A statement from the family read: “It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston after a sudden cardiac event at the age of 68.”

Carter served as the 25th secretary of defence from February 2015 to January 2017. He then later served as director of the Belfer Centre for Science & International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.

Tributes have flooded social media following the news of the former US Defence Secretary’s sudden death.

“Very sad to learn that former US SecDef Ash Carter has passed away. He was a great friend of Europe and the @NATO alliance. One major legacy is that he launched the third offset strategy to invest in new and disruptive technologies and sought better ties with Silicon Valley.”

Very sad to learn that former US SecDef Ash Carter has passed away. He was a great friend of Europe and the @NATO alliance. One major legacy is that he launched the third offset strategy to invest in new and disruptive technologies and sought better ties with Silicon Valley. pic.twitter.com/5y6FOJEYaL — Zebulon Carlander (@ZCarlander) October 25, 2022

“Oh my gosh. This is so sad. Condolences to Secretary Carter’s family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Oh my gosh. This is so sad. Condolences to Secretary Carter's family. May his memory be a blessing. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 25, 2022

“Sad news. Fmr. Secy. of Defense Ash Carter has died. He was 68 years old. He appeared on @Morning_Joe over the years. In 2015, he gave @JoeNBC & @morningmika a tour of the Pentagon that we aired on the show.”

Sad news. Fmr. Secy. of Defense Ash Carter has died. He was 68 years old. He appeared on @Morning_Joe over the years. In 2015, he gave @JoeNBC & @morningmika a tour of the Pentagon that we aired on the show. pic.twitter.com/0nXjAoZxMY — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 25, 2022

“Ash Carter RIP.”

Ash Carter RIP. — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 25, 2022

“RIP Ash Carter. A true American.”

RIP Ash Carter. A true American. — David B. Neill🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🇵🇷 (@DBN71Official) October 25, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.