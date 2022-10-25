BREAKING: Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter dies following a heart attack aged 68 Close
By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 20:27

Image of Somali regional MP Juweria Subeas. Credit: [email protected]_sheik

A Somali MP was killed after a federal police officer opened fire at the Garad Wilwal Airport in Jigjiga, Ethiopia.

In a horrific incident at the Garad Wilwal Airport in Ethiopia this afternoon, Tuesday, October 25, Juweria Subeas, a Somali regional MP was shot and killed by a member of the airport’s federal police force.

According to her close friend Dr Juweria Ali, the MP died instantly from the gunshot wounds she received. The 26-year-old was at the Jigjiga airport as part of the Prosperity Party entourage of Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Members of the PP Executive committee, including Demeke Hasen, the deputy PM, and Aden Farah, the Deputy president of the PP,  had arrived in Jigjiga for an annual meeting. They were greeted at the airport by the SRS president Mustafe Omer. 

An official statement is yet to be released by the regional state security services. A report from the Addis Standard said Dr Juweria told them that the shooting was the result of an argument between a policeman on duty at the facility, and a traveller.

As the officer pulled his gun and fired, he also hit Juweria Subeas in the process. The publication added that other bystanders were injured, including the sister of the deceased.

“The incident happened in the afternoon, around 4pm local time. Details will soon be released by the communications bureau”, said Mohamed Guray, Deputy Chief of Security of the Somali regional state.

___________________________________________________________

